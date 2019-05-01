Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas suffers heart attack in Porto

In shocking reports coming out of Portugal, Real Madrid legend and current Porto shot-stopper Iker Casillas has suffered a heart attack.

The 37-year-old was rushed to Hospital CUF in Porto where his condition is believed to be stable. Casillas is set to miss the rest of the season after having signed a new contract in March this year. The goalkeeper suffered the heart attack at the Porto’s training ground and was taken to the hospital immediately.

A Porto statement read: “Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia training centre in Olival.

“The work session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem [is] solved.”

Real Madrid released a statement as well.

“Real Madrid wants to transmit all their support to their beloved captain Casillas,” the statement read.

“Casillas has taught us throughout his professional career to overcome the most incredible challenges to enhance the glory of our club.

“It has taught us that giving up does not fit into our philosophy of life and has shown us countless times that being stronger the harder the challenge is, the way to achieve victory.

“Real Madrid want to see their eternal captain recovered as soon as possible and send him all the courage of the world.”

He had then revealed that he would end his career in Porto but didn’t say much what path he would choose after retirement.

“My head is only in FC Porto. I will finish my career here and represent the values of the club and the values of the Portistas. After that, frankly, I don’t know, but I hope I’m always tied to football.”