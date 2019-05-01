Ballon d’Or 2019: 5 favourites to win the award

The domestic 2018/19 season has almost come to an end and the teams that are still in with a sniff of silverware at this point obviously have their fair share of star performers. Here are 5 favourites from that list, to win the Ballon d’Or 2019.

#5 Son Heung-Min

A dark horse entry in this list, Son Heung-Min has been nothing short of fantastic for a injury-raveged Tottenham Hotspur team this season. He has racked up 20 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances, which is a phenomenal stat for a winger who’s required to also track back heavily in a league as competitive and intense as the Premier League.

Most tellingly, he has as many goal involvements as star striker Harry Kane, although the Englishman has complied his numbers in 6 fewer games.

Son’s form has been one of the prime reasons why Tottenham are still in with a shout to win the Champions League at this stage of the season despite the acute lack of squad depth the club suffers from.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

I think we can agree that it is Kylian Mbappe, and not Neymar or Eden Hazard, who has the best chance of filling the metaphorical boots of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when the duo calls it a day.

Mbappe is the second highest goalscorer in Europe, behind only Lionel Messi, and has also gone on to compile ridiculous scoring stats at just the tender age of 20 – numbers far better than the ones Messi or Ronaldo hit at that age.

This season alone, the French World Cup winner has a mindblowing 36 goals and 17 assists in 41 appearances.

The only reason he’s not higher up on this list is because of PSG’s failure to progress in the Champions League and to win the Coupe de France.

At this point, given the sheer amount of money that’s being pumped into the club, winning Ligue 1 is a mere formality.

#3 Matthijs de Ligt

Last season’s European Golden Boy winner, Matthijs de Ligt has only gone from strength to strength this season as he has led Ajax to the cusp of the Champions League finals.

Ajax are also in pole position to win Eredivisie and are in the KNVB Cup finals against Willem II.

It is not a far fetched scenario that, at the end of the season, De Ligt could be a treble winner. And considering the fact that a 19 year old leads a buccaneering Ajax team that has slain giants of the European game such as Real Madrid and Juventus en route to achieving that, a Ballon d’Or doesn’t seem to be out of the question at all.

#2 Virgil van Dijk

Probably the most impressive signing in all of world football, Virgil van Dijk’s commanding presence and assured displays have propelled Liverpool from nearly boys to legitimate title challengers, hot on the heels of champions Manchester City.

With the Premier League title race likely going down to the wire, it is still Liverpool that can arguably boast of a better season having reached the semifinals of the Champions League – something Manchester City failed to do. And van Dijk, rightly voted the PFA Player of the Year, is at the heart of all their successes.

Should he then manage to stop Lionel Messi and get Liverpool into their second Champions League finals in two years – to then go on and win from there – there can be little debate that he’s right up there in the debate for the Ballon d’Or 2019.

#1 Lionel Messi

To no one’s surprise, Lionel Messi leads this year’s race for the Ballon d’Or.

After missing out on top 5 last year in a laughable farce, the Argentinian wizard has been playing with a chip on his shoulder throughout this campaign – almost like he has a point to prove.

As a result – and this should come as little surprise – he has accrued 46 goals and 22 assists in just 45 games. Barcelona have already retained their La Liga title, are in the Copa del Rey finals and have a Champions League semifinal showdown against Liverpool to look forward to.

Messi stated at the beginning of the season that he would like Barcelona to win the treble this season, and he’s within 4 games of achieving that feat.

And should he see his prediction through, there can be little doubt that the greatest player ever should also become the first man ever to win 6 Ballon d’Or trophies.