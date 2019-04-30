Bolton’s clash with Brentford delayed further, EFL confirms

Bolton Wanderers’ postponed clash with Brentford will not take place this week, the EFL has confirmed.

The game was initially scheduled for April 27, but Bolton were unable to field a team after players refused to play in protest at unpaid wages – a decision backed by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Hopes that the game might be played on Wednesday have been dashed by the EFL, which said in a statement that Bolton had not made arrangements to play the game at the earliest opportunity.

A proposed takeover by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini has reportedly not progressed, leaving the club facing a winding up petition on May 8 should the situation remain unresolved.

An EFL statement said: “The EFL has this morning [Tuesday] confirmed that Bolton Wanderers’ suspended Championship fixture with Brentford will not be played this week.

“The EFL Board will now determine on Thursday 2 May 2019 as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to the fixture and Bolton Wanderers will be instructed accordingly.

“As previously advised EFL Regulations do provide for any league match to be played within four days of the end of the normal playing season (Sunday 5 May 2019).

“The EFL reserves its position in relation to the club not making the arrangements to play the game at the earliest opportunity and this matter will be brought to the attention of the Independent Disciplinary Commission the club has been referred to at the appropriate time.”

Bolton’s relegation to League One was confirmed when they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on April 19.