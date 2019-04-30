Real Madrid fans believe top target is close to move as club star follows him on Instagram – ‘It’s finally happening’

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and it looks like it is finally happening!

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has given the Belgium star a follow on social media platform Instagram and fans believe this is a big hint that the move is finally close to completion. Manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a big fan of Hazard and wants him to join the club at any cost.

And while this might not be a huge hint, fans believe that the Hazard to Madrid move is finally going to happen because of the Instagram follow. Apparently, Benzema is not the first Madrid player to follow Hazard on Instagram, captain Sergio Ramos followed the Belgian yesterday as well.

