How Kylian Mbappe’s moment of madness might have helped Lionel Messi win the European Golden Shoe race

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are involved in a race for the European Golden Shoe and it seems that the Barcelona talisman might finally walk away with it.

Messi is currently leading the race with 34 goals but only has three league matches left, on top of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Liverpool. Mbappe, on the other hand, has 30 goals but has as many as five league matches left, where he could bang in goals for fun and leave the Barcelona forward behind in the race for Golden Shoe.

However, after the Frenchman’s red card in the final of the French Cup, which PSG lost to Rennes, things look much more straightforward for Messi. The tackle which resulted in Mbappe’s red card was a cynical one and there are chances that the youngster might be banned for rest of the season.

In case Mbappe is banned for the season, Messi will easily walk away with the Golden Shoe as third on the list, Fabio Quagliarella is some way off the Messi-Mbappe duo. The Italian has 23 goals in total, seven fewer than the French youngster and nine fewer than Messi.