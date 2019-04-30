Jadon Sancho issues challenge to Virgil van Dijk following PFA Player of the Year win

Virgil van Dijk was anointed the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2018/19 Premier League season. The Dutchman has been an absolute goliath in the Liverpool defence and has managed to keep his side’s title challenge alive. But England star Jadon Sancho is feeling confident about his chances against him when they meet in the UEFA Nations League semifinals.

A stat which proves just how good the Virgil van Dijk has been this season is that no player has been able to dribble past him. However, when quizzed about the same, England star Jadon Sancho was brimming with confidence!

“Nations League is coming up!” said Sancho to Sky Sports.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Premier League games and I’ve seen him. He’s a great defender. He shows his ability on the pitch and that’s why he’s probably one of the best defenders in the world right now.”

The former Manchester City star even gave his remarks on the PFA Player of the Year award, noting that it was between Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk.

“It was either Raheem (Sterling) or Van Dijk who was going to win it (PFA Player of the Year) because both this year’s seasons (for both players) have been fantastic. Their stats speak for themselves and they keep their teams on top.”

Meanwhile, Sancho’s ex-club does lead the league table by a single point with two games left to play. Liverpool, meanwhile, are second and would be hoping for a Manchester City slip up to lift their first-ever Premier League title.