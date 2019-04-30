Why Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Pep Guardiola

At the end of the 2018/19 Premier League season, one of Manchester City or Liverpool will end the season as the highest scoring runner-up in the league’s history and chances are that that team will be Liverpool. Despite that, Jurgen Klopp has managed his side better than counterpart Pep Guardiola. Here’s why.

If Liverpool fail to lift the Premier League title after amassing over 90 points, then they can do nothing but curse their fate because they are fighting with arguably the greatest squad in the Premier League. The fact that Jurgen Klopp’s side has gone toe to toe with this Manchester City squad itself is a testament to his managerial abilities.

The truth is, Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Pep Guardiola. The trophies count and managerial statistics will tell you otherwise but they don’t give the whole picture.

The inherited squad and the net spend comparison

Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in October 2015 after a dismal start to the season under Brendan Rodgers. He inherited a squad with a few talented players but one which lacked balance and did not have enough quality players.

To put things into perspective, the players from the squad he inherited, who are currently at the club, are Simon Mignolet, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, and Divock Origi.

Among the aforementioned players, only Gomez, Lovren, Milner, Henderson and Firmino are key first-team players. In fact, the remaining five players are likely to be moved on in the upcoming summer transfer window. It’s evident that Klopp had to build a completely new squad and he did so with a net spend of only £121.6 million!

The German signed players worth around £400 million at Liverpool but also sold players worth £277 million, including the sale of Philippe Coutinho for an initial £105 million, which could rise to £142 million.

Klopp has made some fantastic signings as in charge of the Reds, which includes the likes of PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson, Alisson, Fabinho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

While the German built his side with meticulous planning over the course of three summers by slowly phasing out the players he inherited, Guardiola rebuilt his Man City squad in a contrasting manner.

From the squad that Guardiola inherited, Vincent Kompany, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Eliaquim Mangala, David Silva, Fernandinho, and Nicolas Otamendi are still at the club. Barring Mangala, all the other players have played a key role under Guardiola.

The Spaniard spent over half a billion pounds to rebuild the Manchester City squad. In fact, the exact amount he spent is roughly around £550 million with a net spend of £385 million! To put things into perspective, Guardiola’s net spend is more than three times Klopp’s net spend at Liverpool.

The struggle faced by both managers to rebuild their respective squad is best highlighted by their fullback situation. Klopp played James Milner as left-back throughout the 2016/17 season, promoted Trent Alexander-Arnold from the academy before phasing out Nathaniel Clyne and signed Andrew Robertson for around £8 million. Guardiola, on the other hand, signed Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo in the same summer for nearly £127 million.

First season contrast

Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool midway through the 2015/16 season. As a result, he didn’t get to take his side for pre-season and did not personally make any addition to the squad. Despite the limitations he faced, he led Liverpool to the final of both the League Cup and Europa League even though they did not win either trophy.

The fact that the former Dortmund manager took a mediocre Liverpool team to two finals while beating his former club and Manchester United along the way itself is a testament to the brilliance of the man.

Guardiola, on the other hand, had a full preseason with his side and also signed players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, John Stones, Leroy Sane, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Claudio Bravo, and Gabriel Jesus to bolster his side.

Despite all the additions he made to the excellent squad he inherited, he could only secure Champions League football on the last day of the season, got knocked out from both domestic cup competitions, and was eliminated in the Champions League Round of 16 by Monaco.

Guardiola needs specific players to make his system work and couldn’t do well with those at his disposal in his first season in England. As a result, he kept on adding to his squad which in turn has given him a depth other clubs can only dream of. The fact that former PFA Players’ Player of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, has only started 13 Premier League games this season shows just that.

Even at their former clubs, the story is similar for both Guardiola and Klopp. The Spaniard inherited fantastic squads at Barcelona and Bayern Munich which helped him rack up numerous trophies. Klopp, on the other hand, inherited a Borussia Dortmund side in turmoils, slowly built a superb squad, won back to back league titles with them and led them to a Champions League final.

Based on the evidence of their careers so far, one can be certain that Guardiola can never undertake a project like the one Klopp took at Dortmund.

Head to head record

Pep Guardiola is a difficult manager to beat. In fact, in his entire managerial career, he has lost only 11% of the matches he has been in charge with a win percentage of 72.8!

Very few managers have got the better of Guardiola on more than one occasions but Klopp has proved to be his kryptonite. The Spaniard has played thirty-one managers in five or more matches and his worst record is against Klopp.

The pair have faced each other sixteen times and Guardiola has won only six games which means his win percentage against Klopp is nearly half that of his overall win percentage as a manager. He has also lost eight times against Klopp in his career and as a result, nearly 12 per cent of his managerial defeats have come against the same man!

Klopp has a superior record over Guardiola even though the latter has clearly managed the superior team on paper. All things considered, Klopp is a better manager than Guardiola.