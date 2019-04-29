Czech Republic forward Josef Sural passes away in tragic mini-van accident

The Czech Republic forward, Josef Sural, unfortunately, passed away when a mini-van carrying players from Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor crashed. The players were travelling to Alayna after their 1-1 draw Kayserispor.

Seven players of the Turkish club were in the mini-van including English defender Steven Caulker and ex-Newcastle marksman Papiss Cisse. The accident occurred about three miles from their destination.

The players did not travel back with the team, renting, instead, a VIP mini-van to make the trip home. According to the Daily Mail, Djalma Campos, Baiano, Welinton and Isaac Sackey were the other passengers in the van.

Speaking to the state-run news body Anadolu, the Chairman informed that both the bus drivers had fallen asleep at the wheel at the time of the accident:

“According to information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, they were both asleep. The crash happened as a result of them both being asleep.”

Social media was awash with condolence messages for the deceased striker. Sural, 28, who started his career at FC Zbrojovka Brno, rising through their academy.

Smutná zpráva z dnešního rána . Upřímnou soustrast rodině a všem blízkým . R.I.P pic.twitter.com/RJQ4N1quSf — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) April 29, 2019

He made 37 appearances for his boyhood club before shifting to Slovan Liberec. He moved to Alanyaspor from Sparta Prague in 2016, where he was captain for a while.

Sural had represented the Czech Republic on 20 occasions, most famously scoring his only goal in a 3-2 win against the Netherlands back in 2015.