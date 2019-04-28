Watch: English club’s manager instructs players to allow opponents to score goal in bizarre circumstances

During a high voltage Championship encounter between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa ordered his troops to let their opponents score a goal in bizarre circumstances.

The home side took the lead in the 72nd minute of the encounter but the manner in which it was scored irked the Aston Villa players. The visitors had stopped play after one of their players, Jonathan Kodjia, had gone down, but Leeds decided to continue with the play.

Mateusz Klich then finished the move to send Leeds ahead. A brawl ensued soon after and Villa players were seen heckling with the goalscorer. Visitors’ Anwar El Ghazi was sent off in the aftermath, a decision which might be reviewed later.

After the incident, the Leeds manager instructed his players to allow Villa to score a goal. He was even seen shouting to his players, “Give them a goal!”

Albert Adomah then equalised for Villa and the match ultimately finished 1-1. Here’s how things unfolded at Elland Road.

#LepersAbroad | Bizarre but incredible scenes at Elland Road as Leeds United score when Aston Villa had stopped playing to help an injured player. Bielsa then screams for #LUFC to give Villa back the goal to even it up so they walk the ball into the net.pic.twitter.com/iexOUsocwl — Newell’s Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) April 28, 2019