5 unbelievable Lionel Messi statistics as he wins his 10th La Liga title

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score the only goal of the game against Levante on Saturday and secure the league title for Barcelona. With his recent triumph, Messi has broken even more records.

Lionel Messi has either scored or assisted in every LaLiga appearance at Camp Nou this season

Messi has only started 27 league games this season despite which he leads the race for the European Golden Boot. At the Nou Camp, Messi has featured in 17 La Liga games this season and scored as many as 19 goals and provided seven assists.

Incredibly, in every game he has played at home in the league this season, he has been directly involved in a goal or assist.

To put things into perspective, Antoine Griezmann has only scored 15 La Liga goals in this entire season while PFA Player of the Year candidate, Sergio Aguero, has 19 goals during the course of the entire league season.

Lionel Messi is the first non-Spanish player in LaLiga history to win 10 titles

Lionel Messi won his 10th La Liga title this season and he became the first non-Spanish player and only the third player ever to win ten or more league titles.

Now, Messi has as many league titles as former Real Madrid player Pirri and is chasing the record held by Paco Gento who won 12 league titles with the Los Blancos.

After Messi, the non-Spanish player with the most league titles is Dani Alves who won six titles during his time with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has beaten Andres Iniesta to become the Barcelona player with most La Liga titles

When Andres Iniesta left Barcelona at the end of last season, he had 32 trophies to his name at the club level alone which was also Messi’s tally at that point. However, Messi surpassed Iniesta’s overall trophies tally at the start of this season when his side won the Supercopa de España.

After Barcelona’s La Liga triumph this season, Messi now has 34 trophies with the Catalan club including ten league titles. Thus, he has overtaken Iniesta as the player with most trophies for Barcelona and also as the player with the most number of La Liga titles.

Messi has scored 36 goals in 78 games after coming on as a substitute

Lionel Messi did not start Barcelona’s league game against Levante since his side has a crucial Champions League match against Liverpool during the week. However, since the match remained goalless at halftime, the Argentine came off the bench and scored the only goal of the match in the 61st minute.

With his goal against Levante, Messi now has 36 goals in 78 games as a substitute which means he averages a goal almost every other game. His goals to games ratio as a substitute (0.46) is better than the overall goals per games ratio of players such as Raul (0.41), Aritz Aduriz (0.37) and Antoine Griezmann (0.42) in the La Liga.

Two trophies short of equalling the record of most titles won by a player with the same team

As mentioned earlier, the league title Messi won this season is his 34th trophy with Barcelona. This trophy haul of his consists of ten La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, six Copa del Reys, eight Supercopa de Espana titles, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Messi only needs two more trophies to equal the record of most trophies won by a player with a single club which is currently held by Ryan Giggs who won 36 trophies during his time with Manchester United.

The record can be equalled this season itself if Barcelona can win the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.