Barcelona star reveals he is set to depart after La Liga triumph

Barcelona sealed the La Liga title with a 1-0 win over Levante, their eighth league title in 11 years. And while all the players were busy in celebrating the feat, there’s one who is on the lookout for a new club.

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has been playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen for all of his Barcelona career and the Dutch international is not happy with the playing time he’s getting. And now he has finally revealed that he is looking for a new club and will ‘hopefully’ move on in the summer.

While in conversation with Ziggo Sport after Barcelona’s league win, Cillessen said, “I’m going on vacation first and hopefully there will be a new club where I can play, because I want to play.”

The shot-stopper, however, was happy with the La Liga triumph but was quick to stress that the focus is now on Wednesday when they meet Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal.

“We are not celebrating it too exuberantly, the focus is already on Wednesday.

“Ultimately that is the big goal. It won’t be easy. Liverpool is a good team and we all know what they can do and what we can expect. “