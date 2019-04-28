Lionel Messi two titles away from tying Manchester United legend; eight away from all time record

Barcelona lifted their eighth La Liga title in eleven years when they beat Levante on April 27. A key part of their league success this season was Lionel Messi. The Argentine star helped the Blaugrana with thirty-four goals and thirteen assists, notching his tenth league title in the process.

Lionel Messi lifted his tenth La Liga on the night of April 27, thereby taking his overall trophy haul to a remarkable thirty-four. Despite that, the Barcelona star still trails Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs, who has two more trophies to his name than the Argentina National Team captain (via Marca).

Ryan Giggs accumulated thirty-six trophies over his immensely successful career with Manchester United. The Welshman made the move from the academy to the first team back in the 1992/93 season, which also happened to be Premier League’s inaugural campaign.

Giggs would go on to win thirteen league titles over the course of his career while adding sixteen domestic cups and shields. Two UEFA Champions League titles, along with one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup added further gloss to his trophy cabinet.

However, despite all the silverware, the former Manchester United star still fell short of the all-time record, which is currently held by Messi’s former teammate Dani Alves. The Brazil full-back has lifted forty-two trophies over the course of his career with Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Brazil National Team.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will get the chance to tie Ryan Giggs’s astonishing record this season itself. The Barcelona star still has two trophies to play for – the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana are in the semifinals of the Champions League while in the final of the Spanish domestic cup.