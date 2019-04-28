Angry Neymar slams young players in PSG after Coupe de France loss to Rennes

Neymar is clearly peeved at PSG’s dramatic defeat in the Coupe de France final to Rennes. He was caught on camera landing a punch to a supporter and then took to task the club’s younger players after the game.

According to journalist Marcelo Bechler, Neymar accused the younger players of being too lippy for their own good. Insisting that it is their ears that need perking up and not their mouths, the Brazilian argued that if this continued the team wouldn’t go far.

Bechler took to Twitter to post Neymar’s reaction.

Neymar na zona mista sobre seus companheiros: “Vejo que tem muito jovem que falta mais ouvido do que boca. Eles têm que escutar mais do que falar. As vezes um cara mais experiente fala e eles retrucam. O treinador fala e eles retrucam. Isso não é time que vai longe”. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) April 27, 2019

The final was the PSG attacker’s second game since making a comeback from a three-month injury layoff. He was quite the presence at the Stade de France last night, scoring a goal, probing out wide, or drifting in to create all sorts of problems for the Rennes defence.

The Parisians, 2-0 ahead and cruising, were on course for a routine victory against a tough Rennes side. However, two goals either side of half-time, one an own goal from Kimpembe, pegged back their advantage.

The defending champions would lose Kylian Mbappe deep into extra time for a studs-up challenge on a Rennes defender before losing the shoot-out 6-5.