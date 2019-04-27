Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star reveals he came close to committing suicide

Former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid star Emmanuel Adebayor reveals how he close he came to taking his own life while playing in France as a teenager. However, it was a late night call to a friend that ended up saving his life.

“At Metz, I was on maybe £3,000 a month. My family asked for a house worth £500,000. The club were tired of me because of my behaviour. I remember sitting on my bed one night and just thinking ‘What am I doing here? Nobody’s happy with me, so what is the point of living?” Adebayor said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“There was a pharmacy below my apartment. I bought packet after packet of tablets. They did not want to sell it to me but I said it was for a charity in Togo. I made the preparations, I drank all the water. I was ready to go. Then I called my best friend at midnight.

“He told me not to rush, that I have things to live for. ‘You have the potential to change Africa.’ I thought ‘You are a dream-seller and I am not buying any dreams right now.’ But he took me out of the moment. I thought God must be keeping me for something.”

Adebayor stayed with FC Metz from 2001 till 2003, following which he joined fellow Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. Arsene Wenger brought him to the Premier League in 2006, where he enjoyed his best years with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham.

The Togolese even linked up with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid for a brief loan spell, which ended up with him winning the Copa del Rey. He’s currently playing in Turkey with Istanbul Basaksehir.