8 players in Europe’s Top 5 leagues with at least 10 goals and assists each

Very few players reach double figures for goals in a league season and even fewer players have ten or more assists in a season.

This is why, at the end of every season, there is only a handful of players with ten or more goals and assists each and this season, there are only eight such players so far.

#8. Leroy Sane – 10 goals and 10 assists

Before the most recent Manchester Derby, there was only one player from the Premier League in this list but thanks to Leroy Sane’s goal assisted by Raheem Sterling, both players have made the list.

Sane started only 20 Premier League games this season despite which he has ten goals and ten assists to his name. He is one of 28 players with ten or more goals this season in the Premier League but he is only one of six players with ten or more assists.

The German averages a goal or assist every 88.5 minutes in the league this season and only nine players in the league have been directly involved in more goals than him. To put things into perspective, he has had a direct hand in more goals this season than Son Heung-Min.

#7. Dries Mertens – 12 goals and 10 assists

Dries Mertens transformed into a prolific goalscorer under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and even scored 28 goals in only 35 league games in 2016/17. This season, under Carlo Ancelotti, he has been restricted to only 20 starts in Serie A and that has affected his overall output.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old has still scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists. Only eight players in the Italian top flight have more goals Mertens this season but no player has more assists than him. In fact, he is the only player with ten assists.

The Belgian has played only 1966 minutes of football in the Serie A this season which means he is directly involved in a goal every 89.4 minutes.

#6. Pablo Sarabia – 11 goals and 13 assists

Pablo Sarabia is only one of two players from the La Liga on this list and the Sevilla man is arguably the most surprising name on the list given how little attention he has received despite his incredible performance this season.

Sarabia is the 17th highest goalscorer in the league with 11 goals which is quite fantastic because he plays as a midfielder. He also has 13 assists to his name which is not only the most in the league but also the most any player has in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

It’s incredible that the former Real Madrid youth player has not been capped by Spain at the senior level. The 26-year-old averages a goal or assist every 102.5 minutes this season and if he can keep up this level of performance, then he will soon be on the wishlist of bigger clubs.

#5. Jadon Sancho – 11 goals and 13 assists

Jadon Sancho is the youngest player on this list and it’s amazing that he is on the list given the fact that this is his breakthrough season.

When the season started, Sacho was often on the bench but he proved to be quite efficient whenever he was put on the field and he quickly became an indispensable member of the Dortmund squad that’s fighting for the Bundesliga title.

The 19-year-old who recently became an England international has 13 assists to his name which is a league highest and also the joint-most in Europe’s Top 5 leagues. Sancho has also scored 11 goals this season with an average of 90.3 minutes per goal or assist.

#4. Raheem Sterling – 17 goals and 10 assists

Raheem Sterling has become one of the best if not the best winger in the game under Pep Guardiola and this season, he is in contention for the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award for spearheading the Man City team.

Sterling has scored 17 league goals this season and that tally is only bettered by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He has also provided ten assists which again is only bettered by four players in the league but it’s the joint highest for a Man City player this season.

The 24-year-old was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the first time in his career and rightfully so as he averages a goal or assist every 92.9 minutes in the Premier League this season.

#3. Eden Hazard – 16 goals and 13 assists

Eden Hazard is the third and final player from the Premier League on this list with 16 goals and 13 assists to his name this season in 34 Premier League matches.

Hazard is the Premier League’s and Europe’s highest assist provider this season and he is the seventh highest scorer in the league at the moment. If Hazard scores one more goal this season, then this will be his best season in terms of goals scored in the league and in all competitions.

The Belgian has been directly involved in 29 Premier League goals which and that tally is the highest in the league this season and yet, he has no place in the PFA Team of the Year. He also averages a goal or assist every 94 minutes in the Premier League this season.

#2. Nicolas Pepe – 19 goals and 11 assists

In a league where Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria plays; Nicolas Pepe is the only player who has hit double figures for both goals and assists this season!

The Ivorian has caught the attention of many top European clubs with his performance for Lille this season. He has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals this season – a tally bettered only by Mbappe and he has also laid on 11 assists so far which is the highest in the league.

The 23-year-old averages a goal or assist every 98.5 minutes and his brilliant performance has helped Lille climb to second in the league.

#1. Lionel Messi – 33 goals and 13 assists

The other seven players on this list have direct involvement in 20 to 30 goals in their respective leagues this season but Lionel Messi has proved that he is in a class of his own with direct involvement in 46 goals in only 31 games (27 starts).

Messi is the joint-highest assist provider in Europe’s Top 5 leagues along with Eden Hazard, Jadon Sacho and Pablo Sarabia. However, he’s the outright top scorer in Europe’s Top 5 leagues with 33 goals!

The Argentine has played only 2485 minutes in the La Liga this season because of injuries and being rested ahead of crucial Champions League ties. Therefore, he averages a goal or assist every 54 minutes in the league this season and that averages comes down to 53.25 if you include his contributions in the Champions League.

With Barcelona in the hunt for yet another treble, Messi has already put one hand on this year’s Ballon d’Or.