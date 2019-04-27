Lionel Messi book author reveals truth about his legacy in Argentina

There are very few who could argue against Lionel Messi’s status as the greatest footballer of all time. However, back home in Argentina, there is an altogether different perception of the Barcelona talisman’s legacy.

The author of a book on the Argentine’s footballing journey – Messi: More Than a Superstar – Luca Caioli, has revealed why in Argentina, Diego Maradona has left a bigger mark. The latter led Argentina to a World Cup, in 1986, which plays a huge part when comparisons between the nation’s two biggest footballers of come up.

“Yes a lot (it changes his legacy). Particularly for Argentina,” said Caioli while in conversation with Daily Star.

“Remember he has lost three finals – two Copa America and the final of the World Cup to Germany. I think on his CV or in history, without a World Cup he is not at the same level as Maradona for the Argentineans.”

The 31-year-old Messi has perhaps one more shot at the World Cup, at Qatar 2022.