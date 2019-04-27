Barcelona star reveals why he is not part of GOAT race despite having more league goals than Cristiano Ronaldo over last four seasons

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has revealed why exactly he thinks he isn’t a part of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi GOAT race despite having more league goals than Ronaldo over last four seasons.

Though the Uruguayan’s powers have waned off in the last couple of seasons, he has still managed to bang in over 20 league goals. With 21 league goals this season, as compared to Ronaldo’s 19, Suarez has 10 more league goals than the Portuguese over the last four seasons.

Moreover, he is also the all-time fifth highest goalscorer for Barcelona in competitive encounters. But, during an interview with The Guardian, Suarez said he doesn’t care about records as he doesn’t ‘have a big enough ego’.

“Maybe there are players who are better with marketing,” he said.

“I don’t have a big enough ego to go around, chest out, saying: ‘I’m the best No 9’, ‘Barcelona have never had a No 9 like me’, or anything like that. The numbers are there. I know I’m the only player who has taken the Golden Shoe off Messi and Ronaldo in five years.”

While Suarez has 115 league goals in the last four seasons, Ronaldo has 10 fewer but the form in Europe is what separates the two great goalscorers.