Wydad Casablanca beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final on Friday.

The Sundowns hammered eight-time CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals but were undone in Morocco thanks to goals from Salah Eddine Saidi and Aouk Badi.

Calvin Anele Ngcongca’s header just before half-time clinched what could be a vital away goal for the visitors, however, with their opponents squandering several chances to put the game – and potentially the tie – to bed late in the second half.

The teams will meet again on May 4, with either TP Mazembe or current holders ES Tunis awaiting the winner in the final.