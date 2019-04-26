Emiliano Sala’s father dies abruptly three months after son’s plane crash

Horacio Sala, Emiliano Sala’s father, has tragically died of a heart attack three months on from his son’s unfortunate plane crash.

According to the Independent Julio Muller, a politician from the family’s hometown of Progresso in the Sante Fe province of Argentina informed the media about Horacio’s sad demise:

“2019 doesn’t let up in shocking us with news in this town,” a clearly distressed Muller said.

“At 5 o’clock in the morning, the lady, his wife, rang me and she was very upset.

“The doctors were there but when I arrived at their home, he had already died.”

Daniel Ribero, President of the local football club San Martín de Progreso also weighed in on this truly heartbreaking development. Speaking to Canal 5 news, he admitted to feeling shocked by his sudden passing since the 58-year-old had shown signs of recovery after the tragic death of his son’s death:

“I was with him just this week,” Ribero remarked.

“I came across him in the street and we spent half an hour talking about the soya harvest, his truck… I noted that he seemed better, he wanted to talk.”

Horacio’s death follows only months after his son died under mysterious circumstances when the plane he was flying in went off the radar, only to be found weeks later, submerged in the English Chanel. Along with Emiliano, pilot David Ibbotson also lost his life. The footballer was on his way to join his new teammates at Cardiff after bidding farewell to his previous club, Nantes.