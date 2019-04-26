Blackburn Rovers defender beats PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Usain Bolt for speed in lightning dash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe recently grabbed the headlines when he clocked a speed of 38 kmph during their 3-1 victory over AS Monaco beating Usain Bolt’s average speed of 37.58 from his world record 100-metre dash.

However, Tyler Magloire, a 20-year-old defender for English Championship side Blackburn Rovers, has now gone and beat that mark set by the World Cup-winning French youngster.

According to Sky Sports, Tyler hit a top speed of 10.6 metres per second recently to became Blackburn’s fastest-ever player on record. It means that the young Englishman set a speed of 38.16 kmph which comfortably beat the averages of both Mbappe and Bolt.

His previous best of 36.72 kmph had bettered the club record set by Josh King who is now with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

“Nobody beats him in a foot race,” Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Tyler has been with the Rovers since the age of nine rose through the ranks to captain the club’s U-23 side in the Premier League 2.

He made his first team debut this season in a match against Wigan Athletic in March and has also signed a new contract with the club that will keep him with the Rovers till 2022.