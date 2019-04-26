Reports: Lionel Messi shatters Real Madrid, Manchester City dominance in China

Lionel Messi might have chosen the quiet life off the field, but he is one of the most marketable sportspersons around. In a recent development, the Messi brand put to bed Real Madrid and Manchester City’s commercial advantage in China.

The Catalan daily SPORT reports that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has opened an online store for their Chinese audiences. Within three days of the opening of the store, sales outstripped monthly sales of Real Madrid and Manchester City merchandise.

The report suggests that it was one Lionel Messi who was responsible for toppling the two European giants. Since their April 15th opening, the AFA’s online shop has registered sales of 771 items, compared to 417 for their bitter rivals, Real Madrid and 251 for Manchester City.

Although the shy forward might not take much notice, his clean-cut image (setting aside the tax scandal) allied to his otherworldly ability to conjure magic with the football has made him quite the chartbuster.

While the AFA might be quite pleased with their decision to venture into the Chinese market, Messi has his sights set on things closer to the pitch. With the La Liga almost wrapped up, the player will be setting his sights on the Champions League. Liverpool stands in the way of yet another European final, and the little Argentine would relish the prospect of lifting the famous old trophy under the Madrid sky.