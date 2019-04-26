PSG star Neymar expresses interest to play alongside long-term Real Madrid target

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has had quite many illustrious teammates throughout the course of his career – and he now wants to add Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard to the list.

The Paris Saint Germain attacker plays alongside the likes of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria, Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Buffon at his club, while at his previous club FC Barcelona he had Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta among his teammates.

When it comes to the national side, once again there is no shortage for brilliant colleagues – Neymar’s Brazilian teammates include Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, PSG stars Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, and so on.

It was in his recent interview with FOX Sports Brazil that Neymar revealed how he would like to partner with Eden Hazard next.

The Brazilian observed that both of them share a similar style and it could spell danger for opponent clubs if both of them were in the same team.

“I would like to play with Hazard. He has a style similar to mine,” Neymar said, before adding:

“I think I could give it a try. We would cause havoc together!”

The 27-year old PSG No.10 has not played a match since 2019 January, when he got injured. In his absence, PSG got eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester United in the round-of-16, in March.

However, they made sure of yet another Ligue 1 triumph, and will soon face Stade Rennais FC in the French Cup finals.

Both Neymar and Cavani will return to the side in the game, scheduled to be held on Sunday, 28th April.