Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick against his former club, Monaco, to secure the Ligue 1 title for PSG and also take his goals tally in the league to 30 for the season.

In the process he has broken even more records which when coupled with some previous records of his proves that he’s a generational talent.

Youngest player to score ten Champions League goals

Kylian Mbappe announced himself to the world with his performance for Monaco in the 2016/17 season, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

His first goal in Champions League was against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium and with that goal, he became the second youngest French player to score in the competition behind Karim Benzema. He went on to score five more goals that season for Monaco against the likes of Man City, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Mbappe scored his tenth goal in the competition in a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich while playing for PSG at the age of 18 years 11 months 15 days. He broke the previous record held by Benzema by nearly two years and was way ahead of a certain Lionel Messi who only scored his tenth Champions League goal when he was 21 years 3 months 7 days.

18y 11m 15d – The youngest goalscorers to reach 10 goals in CL history: Mbappe – PSG – 18y 11m 15d

Benzema – Lyon – 20y 10m 2d

Saviola – Barcelona – 21y 3m 0d

Messi – Barcelona – 21y 3m 7d

Raúl – Real Madrid – 21y 3m 24d

Rooney – Manchester United – 22y 0m 14d Marvellous. pic.twitter.com/1LEiwvMCC9 — OptaCan (@OptaCan) December 5, 2017

Youngest player to play 30 games for France

Some of the game’s greats like Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini and Thierry Henry among many others have played for France. However, Mbappe beat all previous France internationals to become the youngest player to be capped 30 times at 20 years and 3 months. Once again, be broke the record of Benzema who was six months older when he reached the landmark in 2010.

When Mbappe made his debut for France, he was the second youngest player ever to feature for the country at 18 years, three months and five days. Later, he became the first player ever to score ten international goals for the Les Blues before turning 20 years old! The PSG man is also the youngest French player to score at the FIFA World Cup.

30 – Kylian Mbappé is the youngest player to reach 30 caps with the French national team in history (20 years & 3 months). Karim Benzema was previously holding the record at the age of 22 years & 9 months. Crack. @FrenchTeam pic.twitter.com/bjjEf7ITdX — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 25, 2019

Second youngest player to score 30 league goals in a season in the last 30 seasons

Mbappe’s recent hat-trick against Monaco took his goals tally in the league 30 for the first time in his career. Thus, he became the youngest player to score 30 goals in a single Ligue 1 season and also the first Frenchman to reach that tally in a single Ligue 1 season since Jean-Pierre Papin in 1989-90.

If he can score six more Ligue 1 goals in the four remaining matches, then he can match Philippe Gondet’s record of most goals by a Frenchman in a single Ligue 1 season.

However, most importantly, Mbappe is the second youngest player in the last 30 seasons to score 30 league goals in a season behind Ronaldo Nazario who achieved the feat at 18 years and eight months for PSV. To put things into perspective, at 20, Messi had scored just 10 league goals in 28 matches and Cristiano Ronaldo only scored 30 goals in a league season when he was 23 years and four months old.

Second teenager after Pele to score two goals in a World Cup match

France had many outstanding performers at the World Cup and Kylian Mbappe was easily one of them. At the World Cup, Mbappe scoured four goals including one in the final to reach two milestones no player has reached since Pele in 1958.

Mbappe scored a brace against Argentina in the first knockout stage to become the second youngest and also the second teenager to score a brace in a World Cup match. Later, when he scored against Croatia in the final, he once again became the second youngest and second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final.

Although Mbappe has distanced himself from comparisons to Pele, both players won a FIFA World Cup in their first attempt as teenagers.

1958 – Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 (19 years & 6 months) is the youngest player to score at least two goals in a World Cup game since Pelé 🇧🇷 v Sweden in 1958 (17 years & 8 months). Shivers. #FRARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/51N8RSGs6K — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 30, 2018

One of only two players in Europe’s top five leagues with 30+ league goals this season

The 2018/19 season is about to end and all of Europe’s Top 5 leagues have three to five games left to play. So far, only two players in these leagues have managed to score more than 30 league goals and they are Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

In fact, after these two players, the next highest goalscorer in Europe’s top 5 leagues is Fabio Quagliarella with 22 goals for Sampdoria! This highlights the gulf in class between the players.

Mbappe has exactly 30 goals to his name but Messi leads the race for the Golden Shoe will 33 goals. However, Messi averages a goal every 75.3 minutes while Mbappe has a better average of 72.1 minutes per goal.

The PSG man could still catch Messi at the top as the Argentine could be rested in the upcoming league games owing to his club’s participation in the Champions League.