Kylian Mbappe a far better goalscorer than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi at 21

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed yet another stunning season with Paris Saint-Germain, leading his side from the front to yet another Ligue 1 title. However, the Frenchman’s brilliance goes far beyond just the domestic league as stats reveal where he stands at the age of 20 as compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered to be two of the best football players of all time. The pair have been ruling over the footballing world for over a decade now, winning all there is to win and scoring goals for fun. However, the two started slowly and were mere prospects at the age of 21, far away from the complete footballers that they are now.

Bring Kylian Mbappe into the picture and the whole picture changes.

The Frenchman, who had his breakthrough year at Monaco more than two years ago, is already an established goalscorer at both the domestic and the international level. Such has been his impact, that the twenty-year-old star already has ninety-four goals to his name for club and country (via Calciomercato).

In comparison, Lionel Messi had scored fifty times by the time he turned twenty-one. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, had just thirty-five goals to his name. Combine both of their tallies and they still trail Mbappe’s by six goals.

Meanwhile, the youngster also has a FIFA World Cup to boast about, something that the two geniuses of world football haven’t been able to achieve so far in their illustrious careers.

The PSG star also has three league titles to his name, while several other individual honours. He turns twenty-one in December, later this year.