Garde: No French bias

Aston Villa boss Remi Garde insists he will not pick any player based on their nationality after recalling three French players to the starting XI on Sunday.

The newly-appointed manager picked Jordan Ayew, Jordan Veretout and Jordan Amavi for their impressive draw against Manchester City, as well as giving Charles N'Zogbia a run from the bench.

"They are not back because they are French or I knew them," the former Arsenal player told Sky Sports. "In a fortnight it can be a different team.

"They did well but the team did well. I think the spirit they are starting to show all together is better than I saw previously.

"I think Charles is an interesting player. He was quite okay in the training sessions and I thought he could be useful for the team. That's it."

The draw against City snapped a seven-game losing streak, but they remain bottom of the Premier League with just five points from their opening 12 games of the season.

However, Garde is confident he will be able to save Villa from relegation and said he is not paying attention to the negativity surrounding the club currently.

"Hopefully yes, but I am not going to fight [opinions] outside the club. It would be useless. My job is concentrate on where the strengths within the club are and to focus on that and try to do it better for the team.

"We will train as much as possible as I need to know my players better, I need to see where we can improve quickly. I think the plan is to work hard because we have no time. We need to get more confidence and I am convinced that to get more confidence it is through the work."