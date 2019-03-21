Injury update on Leroy Sane following ‘horrific’ tackle by Serbian Milan Pavkov

As we all know, the International Break is going on right now, as several players take a break from duties with their respective clubs, so as to feature in games for their countries.

Germany’s first game of the International Break was held earlier today, as they faced Serbia at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. The game ended 1-1, with Leon Goretzka of the hosts cancelling out an early strike by Serbia’s Luka Jovic.

As the match reached its final minutes before completion, both teams started resorting to foul gameplay to break the deadlock. In the the 3rd minute of injury time, German star Leroy Sane was tackled violently by Milan Pavkov, the Serbian attacker.

Sane had been the Serbian’s chief fouling target all-game, but Pavkov’s attempt was the worst of them all. Pavkov lunged at Sane and went studs-up and high on his ankle, in a gruesome manner.

The Serbian was immediately sent off, with Sane also being rushed off the pitch for immediate treatment. The injury was not as harmful as it was initially supposed to have been. Later, the Manchester City star himself released a statement that said that all was fine and better than what it initially was.

“The foul looked worse than it was, everything is fine with my ankle,” Sane said, before adding: “I try to push the team forward. We are looking forward to Sunday,” indicating his hopes to join the team at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Germany boss Joachim Low lashed out at the “vicious” act. “Sane was lucky and got away with not getting hurt, but such fouls can break bones,” he said.

Manchester City have quite many tight fixtures in April, including some title-deciding games in the Premier League and the two Champions League quarter-final legs against Tottenham Hotspurs. It is expected that Leroy Sane will be totally alright by then.