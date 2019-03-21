Spanish club Valencia CF is the latest villain in DC Comics’ Batman saga

The Batman is one of the world’s most celebrated superhero characters. The “Dark knight’s” comic books have narrated countless stories of the masked vigilante who does everything he can to protect his beloved Gotham city from the infestation of criminals.

But in the last couple of days, Batman’s story has been facing some very unexpected twists and turns. It all began when Spanish football club Valencia C.F., released their new logo aimed at marking their hundredth year of existence.

If you are in Valencia make sure you join our special Centenary Day tomorrow! ♾💯 📍Meeting point: 9:15 am at Mestalla (Plaça de l'afició) 🏟 For those supporting from afar, we'll keep you updated and you can follow all action 🔴🎥 LIVE in our 📲 App #VCFCentenari pic.twitter.com/kCBwmjnt5y — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) March 17, 2019

In case you didn’t know, the “Bat” is an integral part of Valencia’s crest, as it features right on the top for all to see:

We are 💯 years old! 🖤 Valencia CF wish to share this historic occasion with everyone around the world who feels part of our family 🦇#VCFCentenari pic.twitter.com/0iL9xBpZFq — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) March 17, 2019

And then, the new logo did not sit well with “Batman” creators DC Comics, who thought that Valencia’s logo had a striking similarity to the Batman’s own logo, the “Bat”, as you can see from the cover image of a recent comic edition:

When Oswald Cobblepot waddles into town, it usually spells trouble for Gotham. Now, the Penguin must warn the Dark Knight of an unprecedented danger. Follow the action in BATMAN VOL. 9: THE TYRANT WING: https://t.co/iDP96wI4vP pic.twitter.com/5Lj6DYBudi — DC (@DCComics) March 21, 2019

As a result, the US-based entertainment company submitted a complaint to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), regarding a check on the rights to use the “Bat” logo.

Meanwhile, Twitter users conducted investigations on their own, and it was revealed that Valencia has been using the bat image on their crest for all of their past 100 years, while DC’s “Batman” is only about to turn 80 years old.

Valencia C.F. was founded in 1919, while the first edition of the Batman came out twenty years later, in 1939. That in turn gives the Spanish club a clear advantage over DC Comics, regarding any rightful usage of the bat image. In addition, the flying mammal is also known to have been associated with the regions of Valencia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands of Europe since the 13th century A.D., explaining where the inspiration may have actually come from.

The following image shows how Valencia’s logo evolved over the years since 1919, and the bat appears in every one of them (Image courtesy: Anonydeath@JDHMTouma4 on Twitter):

Meanwhile, it should also be understood that DC Comics does not have a problem with Valencia’s bat in general. It is only the latest “centenary version” design made by the club, that seems to have irked the comics company. To be fair, the new design belonging to the club, bears a good resemblance to the logos used by DC (left: Valencia’s logo, right: a version of DC’s logo) –

A spokesperson of Valencia C.F. was available to comment on the issue, and he responded in a rather sharp manner.

“We are not going to stop using the bat because DC Comics says it, there is no commercial brand that has a worldwide exclusive on bats,” he said to El Confidencial, before adding:

“When this club first played with a bat in the chest, in the United States they were chasing bison.”

Earlier, EveningStandard reported that both the club and DC Comics have a history of complaints filed against each other, for the ownership of the “Bat”. Apparently, in 2014, DC Comics had filed an ‘objection’ against a trademark registration for the bat, that was being pursued by the Spanish club back then.