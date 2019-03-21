ES Tunis will face CS Constantine in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals, while tournament favourites Al Ahly take on Mamelodi Sundowns.

CAF Champions League holders ES Tunis have been drawn against tournament underdogs CS Constantine in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition.

Constantine are featuring in just their second CAF Champions League campaign, qualifying from Group C behind TP Mazembe, while ES Tunis topped Group B with four wins and two draws.

Record winners and last season’s runners up Al Ahly, meanwhile, will face 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The other ties see Guinean club Horoya take on Wydad Casablanca, while TP Mazembe go up against Simba SC.

The first legs will take place on April 5 and 6, with the return fixtures the following week.