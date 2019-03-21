5 on-loan players Chelsea could use if their transfer ban isn’t overturned

Chelsea were given a transfer ban for two windows by FIFA and their appeal to suspend the ban was also dismissed. If the situation doesn’t change, then the Blues will have to turn to some of their on-loan players to compete with their rivals.

Ola Aina

Cesar Azpilicueta is Chelsea’s current first-choice right-back but the usually consistent Spaniard has come under a lot of criticism this season. The only alternative for Azpilicueta in the squad at the moment is Davide Zappacosta but Maurizio Sarri clearly doesn’t fancy his compatriot.

The Blues’ academy graduate, Ola Aina, who has played six times for the senior team, could be an alternative. The Nigerian international spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Championship side Hull City and is currently on loan at Serie A club Torino.

The 22-year-old has featured regularly for the Italian outfit and the club has an option to sign the player for £9 million at the end of the loan deal.

It is rumoured that Torino want to exercise their option to sign Aina permanently but Chelsea should provide him with a route into the first team if their transfer ban isn’t overturned.

Mason Mount

Chelsea have one of the best academies in the world at the moment but very few players from the club’s youth system have been able to break into the first team. The transfer ban could be a blessing in disguise and act as a catalyst to integrate the club’s most promising player’s into the first team.

Mason Mount who is currently on loan at Derby County playing under Frank Lampard is an academy graduate with immense potential. Chelsea have lacked a goalscoring midfielder since Lampard’s departure and Mount could be the man to alleviate that issue.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Vitesse in 2017/18 scoring 14 goals in 39 games. This season, he has six goals in 28 games for Derby and his impressive form earned him a call up to the England senior team.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is the third Chelsea academy graduate in this list and like the other two, Abraham also has been in excellent this season for the club he is on loan at.

The 21-year-old has represented the Chelsea first team three times and has also represented three different clubs on loan. He gained fame in 2016/17 when he scored 26 goals in 48 games for Bristol City. Last season, he was loaned out to Swansea City but he could only manage eight goals in 39 games. This season, he is leading Aston Villa’s push for promotion with 21 goals in 31 games.

Given Chelsea’s troubles with misfiring forwards and their inability to sign Gonzalo Higuain on a permanent deal in the summer if the transfer ban holds, then Abraham could be a solution to their problems in front of goal.

Alvaro Morata

Chelsea spent a fortune to sign Alvaro Morata but the Spaniard could only find score 24 goals in 72 games for the Blues before leaving on loan to Atletico Madrid.

Many would consider the Morata chapter a closed one but if the transfer ban isn’t overturned, then Morata may be Chelsea’s best hope for the next season.

Firstly, Higuain is on loan and Chelsea won’t be able to make the transfer permanent if the ban isn’t suspended. Secondly, Olivier Giroud is Chelsea’s only other option up front but the Frenchman is frustrated by his lack of game time at Chelsea and has hinted that he will leave the English capital to return to France in the summer.

If the aforementioned scenario pans out, then Morata could provide Chelsea with some respite while they wait out the ban.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic was a big money transfer in January 2019 but the US International will only join the Blues next summer after seeing out the ongoing season with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea currently have Eden Hazard, Willian, Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi as wide options but Hazard is expected to leave the club while Willian and Pedro who are in their 30s haven’t been consistent. Hudson-Odoi is a promising young player but he cannot carry a team of Chelsea’s stature on his own.

Although Pulisic is only 20, he has plenty of domestic and international experience. If the ban remains, then he will surely get more first-team opportunities than he would have hoped for when he joins his new team in the summer.