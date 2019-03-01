5 best U-21 players in Europe this season

Playing in Europe is the ultimate dream for every player. Some take years to make it to the grandest stage while there are others who do it even before they reach their mid-20s.

And obviously, there are some youngsters who have been absolutely fantastic so far this season. So, here are the best U21 players in Europe so far this season (rating from WhoScored)…

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7.23

It is not usual to see full-backs in here but that is exactly the case with Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The youngster has been phenomenal so far this season He has completed the most tackles and interceptions in the Premier League this season (155).

As a result, it is not surprising to see him at number five and that Manchester City are keen on acquiring his services.

#4 Allan Saint-Maximin – 7.25

When a player is at the top of the dribbling charts in Europe’s top five leagues, you know he is special. He might be having trouble with his manager Patrick Vieira but it doesn’t change the fact that he has been exceptional this season.

Allan currently is just a dribble short of successfully completing a hundred dribbles this season. In a world where someone like Leo Messi lives, this is a great stat to have.

#3 Ousmane Dembele – 7.41

He is perhaps the most naturally gifted player of his generation, Ousmane Dembele might have had his fair share of trouble with discipline but he is a superb talent and has made Barcelona forget about his less-favourable antics.

It must be noted that his goals have been worth 7 points for Barcelona this season, which is the points gap between them and second-placed Atletico Madrid.

#2 Jadon Sancho – 7.53

He is the talk of Europe now as Jadon Sancho has been amazing ever since his move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City. He might just be 18 years of age but he has already played a hand in 18 goals from 23 league games for the German outfit.

It is, therefore, not surprising at all that so many clubs have put him on their respective radars and that Bundesliga clubs are now eyeing more English talents (like Bayern Munich with Callum Hudson-Odoi).

#1 Kylian Mbappe – 7.99

Who else but Kylian Mbappe? For many, he is the best young player in the world and it is hardly up for debate with the way he has played so far this season. The youngster has taken his game to another level after winning the World Cup.

In 20 league matches so far this season, Mbappe has 22 goals to his name, which is adorned by 6 assists. He is already among the very best players in the world so it is not shocking to see him lead the way here.