Frank de Boer celebrated his first competitive victory as Atlanta United boss after the MLS holders overturned a first-leg deficit to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals.
Atlanta cruised to a 4-0 rout of Herediano – inspired by Josef Martinez’s brace at home to the Costa Rican visitors on Thursday – and 5-3 aggregate triumph.
De Boer’s competitive bow had ended in a 3-1 loss away to Herediano last week but the former Crystal Palace and Inter boss – a replacement for championship winner Gerardo Martino – earned his maiden victory in charge.
Martinez, who was the leading goalscorer in MLS last season, broke the deadlock after just 47 seconds from the edge of the six-yard box.
Atlanta will face Mexican side Monterrey for a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City defeated 10-man Toluca 2-0 for a 5-0 aggregate win and a quarter-final showdown against Independiente.