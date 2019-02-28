Sean Davis, Daniel Royer and Andreas Ivan were on target for New York Red Bulls, who won 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.

New York Red Bulls booked their spot in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals after easing past Dominican outfit Atletico Pantoja 3-0.

Semi-finalists last year, the Red Bulls took another step towards the final four thanks a two-goal first half on Wednesday.

Davis headed in the 27th-minute opener at Red Bull Arena before Royer converted a penalty five minutes later following a foul on defender Connor Lade.

Ivan came off the bench and sealed success for the MLS team with 15 minutes remaining.

Next up for the Red Bulls are Santos Laguna, who crushed Honduran team Marathon 5-0 midweek.

It was a one-sided affair as Mexican side Santos Laguna cruised to an 11-2 victory on aggregate.

Fellow Mexican club Monterrey, meanwhile, claimed a late 1-0 victory against Alianza.

Following a scoreless first leg, Monterrey moved through thanks to Nicolas Sanchez’s 86th-minute penalty after he had missed a spot-kick six minutes into the second half.