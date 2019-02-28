Sean Davis, Daniel Royer and Andreas Ivan were on target for New York Red Bulls, who won 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.
New York Red Bulls booked their spot in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals after easing past Dominican outfit Atletico Pantoja 3-0.
Sean Davis, Daniel Royer and Andreas Ivan were on target for the Red Bulls, who won 5-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.
Semi-finalists last year, the Red Bulls took another step towards the final four thanks a two-goal first half on Wednesday.
Davis headed in the 27th-minute opener at Red Bull Arena before Royer converted a penalty five minutes later following a foul on defender Connor Lade.
Next up for the Red Bulls are Santos Laguna, who crushed Honduran team Marathon 5-0 midweek.
It was a one-sided affair as Mexican side Santos Laguna cruised to an 11-2 victory on aggregate.
Following a scoreless first leg, Monterrey moved through thanks to Nicolas Sanchez’s 86th-minute penalty after he had missed a spot-kick six minutes into the second half.