The Ferenc Puskas award for the best goal scored is given to the player who has scored the best goal that year. This is one of those awards that could be won by anyone from any part of the world.

It doesn’t matter if a player plays in La Liga or in the Mongolian fourth division, a goal that is out of the world is usually adjudged for the Puskas award. It might just be February now but here are the 5 early contenders for the award this year…

#5 Triple Bicycle

Bicycle kicks are very hard to execute but when one scores from them, it usually is a contender for the Puskas award. All of the information given in the preceding sentence can be witnessed in this one video above.

On the first two occasions, the Jamai Rafah players miscued their respective overhead kicks before the ball fell to Ibrahim Najjar, who slotted it home with his attempt. Third time lucky.

#4 Andros Townsend vs Manchester City

This is from the Premier League as Andros Townsend burst the net protected by Ederson with a thunderous drive. The scores were locked at 1-1 and a clearance from a set-piece fell towards an onrushing Townsend.

The former Spurs star then rocketed it with his favoured left towards the roof of the goal.

#3 Casemiro vs Atletico Madrid

This goal might not look that special at first viewing. However, after a few watches, one can realise how difficult it was to score from there. For overhead kicks to work, there needs to be some space between the player and the goalkeeper.

In this case, it was not only a huge occasion of the Madrid derby, but Casemiro had little to no space to execute the shot and yet he did it with the utmost precision.

#2 Luca Mora vs Hellas Verona

Another goal that took place in the second division, this one happened in Italy as Spezia played against Hellas Verona at home. This took place after just three minutes were played.

The Verona goalkeeper punched an incoming cross out of hell’s gate only for it to find the feet of the devil as Mora coolly executed an overhead kick to place the ball into the net.

#1 Daniel Zsori vs Ferencvaros

So imagine this: you are an 18-year-old teenager and have been brought on from the bench to debut for the first-team. The score is at 1-1 and there are just a couple of minutes left in stoppage time and you, out of nowhere, score an overhead kick from an incoming cross and give your team a win.

This is exactly what happened with Daniel Zsori as he gave his team a win on his debut and with a Puskas-level goal. Stuff dreams are made of!