Celtic confirm Lennon appointment until end of season

Following Brendan Rodgers’ departure, Neil Lennon has returned to Celtic as manager, on a deal running until the end of the season.

Celtic have confirmed Neil Lennon’s appointment as manager until the end of the 2018-19 season, after Brendan Rodgers left the club to take over at Leicester City.

Rodgers’ move to the King Power Stadium, after two and a half years in Glasgow, was rubber-stamped on Tuesday.

Confirmation of the former Liverpool boss’s arrival at Leicester was immediately followed by Celtic announcing the re-appointment of former club captain Lennon, who won three league titles during his previous spell as manager between 2010 and 2014.

Lennon, who left his role as Hibernian boss last month, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be named manager of Celtic again. This is a club which has been such a huge part of my life already and it is an honour to be asked to return.

“I have given everything to Celtic as a player and manager already in my career and I am ready to do the same again. I will be doing all I can to continue the great work that has gone on in recent years.”

John Kennedy and Damien Duff will serve as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively under Lennon, who will immediately take charge for Wednesday’s trip to Hearts.

Lennon will be tasked with overseeing a continuation of the success Celtic enjoyed under Rodgers, with the club having won every domestic trophy they contested with the 46-year-old at the helm.

Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup this term and face a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Lennon’s former club Hibernian at the weekend.

They are eight points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

“The club is in a great position on and off the field, and with Neil, John and Damien leading the first team, I am sure we can continue our success,” said chief executive Peter Lawwell.

“In bringing Neil back to the club until the end of the season, we have appointed a man who knows what it means to be Celtic manager and someone who knows how to win.

“We know he has the commitment and desire needed to face the challenges ahead.”