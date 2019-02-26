WATCH: Ganiyu Oseni’s simple finish doubles the lead for Ha Noi FC in their AFC Cup 2019 opener

Vietnamese club Ha Noi FC is enjoying a relatively easy game against Nagaworld FC in the AFC Cup 2019, as evident by the scoreline. It has just been thirteen minutes since the start of play, and Ha Noi have already made a two-goal lead for themselves.

Nagaworld FC looked as if they were reeling from the Duy Manh-effort from seven minutes earlier, as the scorching shot and the resultant goal seems to have tired the Cambodian side out. A terrific passage of play that involved some unrestricted passing-the-ball between Ha Noi players, finally say Oseni starting at an empty goalpost. He promptly received a pass from the corner of the penalty box and calmly slotted the ball into the empty net to double the advantage for Ha Noi.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 2 – 0 Nagaworld (Oseni 13′)

The goal will strengthen Ha Noi’s image as strong contenders for the coveted cup this season.