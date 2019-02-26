WATCH: Do Duy Manh’s scorcher in the sixth minute for Ha Noi against Nagaworld in the AFC Cup 2018

Vietnamese Club Ha Noi started off their AFC Cup 2019 campaign literally with a bang, as their star center-back Do Duy Manh belted a shot from over 30 yards that flew straight into Nagaworld’s goal.

A corner kick opportunity for Ha Noi was cancelled thanks to some solid defending by Nagaworld, after which the ball reached Duy Manh thanks to a backward-pass from the edge of Nagaworld’s box. Duy Manh did not think twice before firing his cannon, and no one among Nagaworld’s players had any solution to offer as the ball was scooped from the back of the net a couple of seconds later.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 1-0 Nagaworld FC – Do Duy Manh (6′)

With Ha Noi FC fancying their chances as easily as this, the end-result should be nothing but a foregone conclusion.