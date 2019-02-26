WATCH: OJ Porteria executes a composed finish to give Ceres Negros an early lead versus Shan United in the AFC Cup 2019

Last year’s zonal finalists from the ASEAN region, Ceres Negros from Philippines have started their 2019 Asia Cup campaign in some style, having gained an early lead in their first match of the tournament – against Myanmar-based Shan United FC.

After a wave of attack attempts that rocked the Shan penalty box, the ball simply fell unattended in front of Porteria, who smashed the shot in past the outstretched palms of the goalkeeper from less than five yards away.

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres 1-0 Shan United – Jose Porteria (19′)

Ceres Negros definitely have the upper hand over their Burmese opponents as of the moment, and the goal simply highlights the fact here.