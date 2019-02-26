WATCH: Mehmedovic gives Tampines Rovers a vital lead over Yangon United in the AFC Cup 2019

Serbian Midfielder Zehrudin Mehmedovic produced a sublime diving effort to give his team the Tampines Rovers, a vital lead against Yangon United FC in both teams’ opener of the AFC Cup 2019.

AFC Cup 2019: Yangon United 1-2 Tampines Rovers (61′ Mehmedovic)

Ryutaro Megumi had a simple chance to finish, with a majority of the net wide open in front of him, but the Japanese player’s shot rocketed off the far post and back into the field of play, after which Mehmedovic came in sliding into the box to swoop the ball from the legs of two defenders, also pushing it back into the net in the process.

Earlier in the first half, Sekou Sylla’s goal had given Yangon an early advantage, before Khairul Amri equalised in the 55th minute for the Tampines.