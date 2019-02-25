5 stars who refused to be substituted during a football match

With the conclusion of yesterday’s Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Chelsea, followers of the footballing world witnessed the birth of one of the biggest controversies in probably a long time.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri clashed with his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of extra-time, following the latter’s decision to completely ignore Sarri’s choice to substitute him for backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero with the penalty shootouts looming near.

With just minutes left for the game to end, Kepa – who was allegedly injured just moments ago following a clash with Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, astonished everyone by waving his arms, probably to suggest that he was fine, looking really persistent and adamant in wanting to continue on-field.

All this was happening as Caballero was ready on the sidelines as per Sarri’s decision, and understandably enough, the manager was initially shocked and later, livid with rage as play was virtually suspended for a while with everyone trying to figure out what was going on.

Chelsea eventually lost 3-4 on penalties, with Kepa himself playing a role in Aguero’s spot-kick getting into the net. To sum up a wild night, the shotstopper did not even stop to talk to his manager while on the way back, while discussions had already begun in social media circles, as to how “atrocious” a move it was by the Spanish star, to not follow Sarri’s wishes.

It was also regarded as one of the very rare occasions when a player refuses to get subbed off as per a manager’s decree. Going back into our history books, we have unearthed five other instances where star players have done the same previously.

1. Lukasz Fabianski

On 6th April 2017, Swansea City were facing Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture at the Liberty Stadium, and Swansea were ahead thanks to Wayne Routledge’s 11th-minute scorcher.

They were able to enjoy this lead until the fag end of second-half, with Swansea goalkeeper Fabianski producing at least three saves to deny various Spurs players at different points of time.

In the 81st minute, however, Fabianski collided with Vincent Janssen and things looked bad for him, to the extent that his substitution was arranged and a stretcher was brought in to ship him to the sidelines.

But the former Arsenal goalkeeper simply denied all the help and forced his peers to allow him to carry on – an instance that would prove fatal for the club in a few minutes.

His defense was finally breached in the 88th minute as Dele Alli drove home from close range, after Christian Eriksen had his shot deflected off the post.

After regulation time came seven minutes of injury time, thanks to Fabianski’s injury earlier that wasted a lot of time on the clock. The added time helped the Spurs to turn the result on its head, as Son Heung Min and Christian Eriksen scored for them to win the game 3-1, also helping them climb to second spot in the table behind leaders Chelsea.

Swansea meanwhile, entered the relegation zone thanks to the untimely loss.

2. Carlos Tevez

On 4th December 2010, Manchester City came head-to-head with Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League, in the City of Manchester Stadium. Managed by the iconic Roberto Mancini, the sky-blue outfit had enough firepower to rout Bolton in their own backyard, especially after getting to an early lead in under five minutes since the start of play.

But that was not to be, as Carlos Tevez’s attempt became the sole movement on the scoresheet that night, with things turning uglier with every passing moment. It all culminated in Alexander Kolarov being dismissed from the field, and as if things couldn’t get any worse, Tevez found himself fuming at his manager over a move to take him off the ground.

With just five minutes of play remaining, tension was mounting among the City faithful as their players squandered chances, while Owen Coyle’s team at the other end started looking more menacing.

There were a couple of saves from City shotstopper Joe Hart and even a goal-line clearance by defender Vincent Kompany, all of which drove Mancini to replace the Argentinian forward with another option from the bench – probably to try and score another goal to put the pressure back on the visitors.

Tevez vehemently protested, and stayed on-field for a while before succumbing to reactions from the bench and leaving. Mancini would eventually speak thus at the press conference: “I would like all players to be like Carlos, because in that moment every player wants to stay on the pitch.”

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

On 20th November 2010, Stadio Giuseppe Meazza witnessed the clash of two titans in the Serie A, as AC Milan came up against Fiorentina. The Rossoneri won 1-0 thanks to a sublime effort by Zlatan Ibrahimovic just before half-time.

The burly Swede attended to a loose ball coming towards him from the right, with his back to goal – eventually attempting an overhead bicycle kick that flew past the goalkeeper into the far corner of the net. But what followed was nothing short of astonishing, as Zlatan injured himself – while celebrating his goal.

He rode high in the air and completed a strong fist-pump, pulling his arm in the process. Zlatan immediately fell down like a bowling pin, and looked to be in pain. But he immediately turned down manager Max Allegri’s offer to substitute him, and came back to play the second half.

The win – and Zlatan’s goal, also helped his team break into the top of the Serie A table.

4. Lionel Messi

On 18th October 2014, Barcelona star Lionel Messi turned down a substitution offer from his manager, in the La Liga clash against SD Eibar.

The game was being played at a subdued pace and was goalless up until the 60th minute, when the Catalans finally got a lead with Leo Messi finding a free Xavi Hernandez via a beautifully crafted through-pass, and the latter tucking the ball away into the net.

The goal was followed by a series of more attempts by the Barca stars, the most spectacular of which came in the 72nd minute.

After a series of passes, the ball was promptly dispatched to Dani Alves who had stationed himself on the right wing, and Alves in turn produced a beautifully weighted cross to the middle of the penalty box – only to find Neymar’s foot, who, in a swivel, drove in a hard volley to double the lead.

Barca’s third goal came a couple of minutes later as Messi himself finished off the inside of the far post.

Coach Luis Enrique immediately brought in the substitutions’ board and asked Messi to come back onto the bench so as to give youngster Munir El-Haddadi fifteen minutes of playing time. But Messi blatantly refused to leave, notifying Enrique of his thoughts by a series of gestures and hand-signals, before walking further high up the pitch and away from Enrique, totally ignoring him.

After a couple of minutes of negotiation, Neymar eventually got subbed off for Munir, and the game continued. In the post-match press conference, Enrique reasoned that his decision was so as to provide Messi with some valuable rest given how the team was well ahead in the scorecard, but that Messi wanted none of it.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

On 19th April 2017, European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were facing each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2016-’17 Quarter Finals. Madrid had won the first leg (away) 2-1, and all that they needed was anything better than a defeat in the same magnitude, so as to proceed to the next round.

But what Madrid were looking to avoid, was exactly what was happening at the Bernabeu, with Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Ramos (own-goal) giving the Bavarians two away goals to cancel out the Merengues’ away-goal advantage. Ronaldo’s solo strike in the 76th minute was all that was keeping the Spanish giants alive and kicking in the competition.

In the 80th minute, coach Zinedine Zidane thought it best to substitute the Portuguese legend with a fresher pair of legs in Marco Asensio, in the hope of gaining an upper hand. But Ronaldo paid no heed to what his manager’s intentions were, as he denied to budge an inch from the pitch. Asensio was eventually brought in subbing Benzema off, and Ronaldo was also allowed to continue.

The move proved effective, as the man himself struck in two more goals in extra time before Asensio rammed in a fourth, as the Los Blancos completed a memorable turnaround to win both the game and the entire fixture. Real Madrid thereby proceeded to the semis, and eventually won the coveted cup as well, by defeating Juventus in the finals.