 5 ridiculous excuses Jurgen Klopp has made after a bad result

Jurgen Klopp has brought Liverpool back into the reckoning with his fine management skills. The Reds are regarded as one of the best in the business once again but their manager does have a lacking. The German has become somewhat infamous for making pathetic excuses whenever Liverpool lose or draw. So here are 5 things he has blamed the Reds failed to win.

#5 Dry grass

Dry grass seems to be a big enemy of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. After failing to win against Southampton in 2017 at Anfield, the former Borussia Dortmund manager claimed that the dry grass made it very difficult for his team to create chances.

“Today, I know nobody wants to hear it but I’m brave enough to say it, the pitch was really dry.

“We gave it all the water we had but after 15 minutes it was really dry, the (drying) wind, it was difficult.”

This wasn’t the only time he pointed fingers at the grass as the German once again blamed the green carpet after Liverpool failed to beat Bury in 2018.

In the same year, he repeated the feat again when Liverpool failed to beat West Brom at Hawthorn.

#4 Wind

The second entity with which Jurgen Klopp seems to have a problem is wind. This was, coincidently, after a defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-final. After the match, Klopp pointed fingers at the wind for Liverpool not being able to play at their best.

Perhaps he forgot that the wind was equal for both teams.

“I said a few times when I came here about the wind and everybody was laughing, but today was really difficult, really difficult to play football with this wind.”

His feud with the wind stretches back to 2015 when he claimed that the windy weather of England hampers his free-flowing football philosophy.

#3 Broadcasters

Yes, this actually happened. Jurgen Klopp once used the excuse of television broadcasters coming in the way of his team. This happened in the FA Cup when Liverpool lost to West Brom last year.

Klopp took the opportunity to point fingers at BT Sport for not allowing the referee to add more minutes of stoppage time.

“What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes. It was only four minutes. I heard that television said it’s not longer than four minutes.”

#2 Snow

This one is a more recent one as Jurgen Klopp didn’t spare even the snow for Liverpool’s failures. After failing to beat Leicester last month, he stated that the snow interrupted his team’s playing rhythm and made life miserable for them.

“You saw that the ball didn’t roll really,” Klopp said. “If you then have the ball pretty much for 70 to 80 per cent of the time it makes life really uncomfortable.”

#1 Opponent injuries

And yes, he did that too: he used the injury problems of an opponent team for his team’s failure to pick up a win.

This is the most recent among all the incidents as the German manager claimed that the injury problems in the first half of Liverpool’s last match against Manchester United caused a disruption in the rhythm of the game.

“If we had carried on like we started we could have won but we lost our rhythm with the injuries,” he said.

It has to be noted that four substitutions were made in the first half and three of them were from Manchester United itself.

