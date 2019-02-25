Neymar opens up on how Lionel Messi helped him at Barcelona

Considered to be one of the best players in the world at the moment, Neymar has come a long way since his early Barcelona days. The Brazilian travelled to Europe back in 2013, just as a 21-year-old. And the PSG star has now revealed how Lionel Messi helped him settle into the new surroundings.

For a youngster to move to a different continent away from family can be a daunting task. The same was the case for Neymar, who left boyhood club Santos in 2013 to join Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Thankfully, for the now world-renowned superstar, he was welcomed by Lionel Messi himself.

The Paris Saint-Germain star reveals that Messi was ever-present for him throughout his time in Spain.

“I tell it for everybody now, that when I needed help the most, the best in the world (Messi) showed me affection,” Neymar told Esporte Espectacular (via Marca).

The Brazil international also revealed the message Messi sent him on his arrival. The Argentine superstar offered his help while also telling his new teammate not to be afraid of anyone in the club and not to be shy.

Neymar finally left Barcelona in 2017 for a World Record fee. The Brazil international signed for French giants PSG, with whom he has been associated ever since. Nevertheless, rumours have continued to link him with a move back to Spain and a potential reunion with Lionel Messi himself.