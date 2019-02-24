Indonesia starlet Egy Maulana feature in match day squad as Lechia Gdansk win in Polish league

In the Poland Ekstraklasa, Lechia Gdansk took a 1-0 victory over Wisla Krakow to extend their lead atop the table.

Riding an unbeaten streak in the league, Lechia Gdansk got the victory thanks to a goal by Filip Mladenovic in the 41st minute.

Many people were excited upon seeing the intial squad list before the battle as Indonesian star Egy Maulana was featured in the team.

1️⃣1️⃣ na dzisiejsze spotkanie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/100HgmiyEb — Lechia Gdańsk SA (@LechiaGdanskSA) February 23, 2019

He may not have played in the match but being considered as one of the players to complete the line-up only shows how his talent and work ethic is not going unnoticed in Europe.

Photo courtesy of Lechia Gdansk