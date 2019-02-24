West Brom 0 Sheffield United 1: Dowell sends Blades back to second

Kieran Dowell scored the only goal as Sheffield United beat West Brom to move back into second in the Championship.

Sheffield United moved back into second place in the Championship table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom.

Only one point separated the two sides before Saturday’s clash at the Hawthorns, but Kieran Dowell’s 14th-minute goal ensured that gap has now widened to four.

Dowell headed home from Martin Cranie’s cross to give the Blades an early lead before Marvin Johnson missed a chance to double their advantage.

West Brom laid siege on the United goal for much of the second half but they were unable to find a way through, with Jay Rodriguez seeing a late effort disallowed for deliberate handball.

Victory lifts Chris Wilder’s men back above Leeds United on goal difference and into the automatic promotion places, the Blades sitting just two points behind leaders Norwich City.