Lionel Messi absent from the list of the best 25 penalty takers in Europe’s top 5 leagues; Cristiano Ronaldo barely makes it

The list of the 25 best penalty takers in Europe’s top 5 leagues has a conspicuous absentee as Lionel Messi doesn’t make the cut, with Cristiano Ronaldo barely scraping by as well.

Statistics as complied from Transfermarkt show that Lionel Messi is not present in the top 25 most efficient penalty takers in Europe’s top 5 leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga).

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a stellar record from spot kicks, himself weighs in only in the 23rd spot.

The list was compiled across all the players from the aforementioned leagues, with the player having to had taken at least 14 penalties across all competitions to qualify being on it.

It also only featured players who are currently active.

The player topping the list is Algerian attacking midfielder Ryad Boudebouz from Celta Vigo, who has converted 21 penalties out of 21 attempts to give him perfect 100% efficiency.

Following him in the second and third spots are Cristhian Stuani of Girona and Max Kruse of Werder Bremen, both of whom have converted 16 penalties with 100% efficiency.

Nabil Bentaleb of Schalke follows in fourth spot, also with a spotless record, having converted 14 penalties.

The fifth spot is occupied by Liverpool holding midfielder Fabinho, having scored 21 times out of 22 from the spot. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has accrued somewhat of a reputation of being a clinical finisher from the spot, barely makes it to the top 25 with 98 penalties scored from 114 attempts.

However, it is worth mentioning that he has attempted considerably more penalties than anyone else on the list, making his near 86% conversion rate extremely commendable.