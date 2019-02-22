Lyon defender claims that Ligue 1 star was harder to play against than Lionel Messi

Lyon defender Marcelo, who has played both PSG and Barcelona this season, is of the opinion that Kylian Mbappe is harder to deal with than Lionel Messi.

Marcelo played in Lyon’s 0-0 home draw against Barcelona, where he had to deal with the attacking machinations of Lionel Messi, and also came up against Kylian Mbappe twice in the league this season when Lyon played PSG.

However, the Brazilian center back revealed to Goal that he has no doubts as to which player is harder to contain.

“The players I’ve played against in recent times are at the very top level,” he said.

“Playing against Mbappe this season, he gave me a lot of work. Messi didn’t play very well [in the Champions League game], but Mbappe, for the speed, positioning, having direct confrontations with him, he was the most difficult.”

Marcelo also went on to compliment the French world cup star, mentioning that he has all the attributes to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the near future.

“I think there is a great possibility that he will soon become the best in the world. There are some points that he needs to improve to be compared to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is evolving very fast,” he said.