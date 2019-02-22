Mauro Icardi’s future at Inter Milan is up in the air after a series of comments from his agent and wife, Wanda Nara. He has been stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the squad.

However, there will be no shortage of suitors for the prolific Argentine who has scored 122 goals in only 210 games for Inter.

Chelsea

Chelsea currently have Gonzalo Higuain and Olivier Giroud as options up front although the former is currently on loan at the club.

There is uncertainty over the future of Maurizio Sarri and if the Italian is sacked, then there is no chance of the Blues will signing Higuain on a permanent deal given his age. Whereas Giroud has managed to find the back of the net just 11 times in 47 games for Chelsea.

In addition to the strikers currently at the club, Chelsea also have Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi out on loan. However, Chelsea’s search to replace Diego Costa will continue next summer and Mauro Icardi, a previous transfer target for the club, could be the man to end their search for a proven goalscorer.

A potential move for Icardi hinges on Chelsea’s ability to secure Champions League football for next season and also on their managerial situation.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich currently have one of the best strikers in the world in Robert Lewandowski. However, the Pole was open to leaving the club at the end of last season. Although he chose to stay at Bayern beyond the summer, the striker who turns 31 at the start of next season could be on his way out.

Lewandowski revealed that he felt that the bosses at the club didn’t support him enough after he was widely criticized for not scoring in a few important games.

If Lewandowski does leave the club, then Bayern will need a world-class striker to fill that void and if Mauro Icardi is on the market, then the Bavarians don’t need to look any further. However, if Lewandowski opts to continue at Bayern, then a move for Icardi can be ruled out.

Juventus

Juventus is on a quest to constantly improve their squad despite dominating the Serie A for many years and a major reason behind that could be to win the elusive Champions League title.

Juve have signed players such as Giorgio Chiellini, Miralem Pjanic and Matti De Sciglio from rival Serie A clubs. So, signing Icardi from rivals Inter Milan won’t be an issue for them. Icardi has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks and Juventus director Fabio Paratici admitted the club made an enquiry for the forward.

If Juve signs Icardi, it will be interesting to see how the club will fit both him and Ronaldo into the same XI without losing the team’s balance. Remember, when Ronaldo signed, Juve had to ship Higuain off to accommodate the Portuguese superstar.

Barcelona

For three years, Mauro Icardi was on the books of Barcelona and he was a prolific goal scorer at the youth levels for the Catalan club. In 2011, he left the club to sign for Sampdoria to enhance his first-team opportunities.

Icardi later claimed that his decision to leave Barcelona was the right one and he has proved that by scoring 133 goals for Sampdoria and Inter combined.

Barcelona need to replace Luis Suarez in the near future as the Uruguayan is already 32-years-old and showing signs of age catching up to him.

Icardi is a player who is familiar with the club’s philosophy and he could prove to be a fantastic replacement for Suarez and he also has the likes of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho creating chances for him.

Real Madrid

Unlike the other four clubs mentioned above, Real Madrid are in dire need of a proven goal and their search for a world class striker is not dependent on the departure of another one.

Real Madrid opted against replacing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and that has piled up a lot of pressure on the current crop of players. Karim Benzema is 31-years-old and still splits the opinion of a vast majority of fans while Gareth Bale, who turns 30 in July, is injured quite often or doesn’t perform consistently.

Chances are that there will be more than one marquee signing at Real Madrid next summer and the Los Blancos can sign any player they want including Mauro Icardi.