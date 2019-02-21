CONCACAF Champions League Review: Santos Laguna hit Marathon for six

Javier Correa netted three goals within 19 minutes before half-time as Santos Laguna cruised to victory against Marathon on Wednesday.
Javier Correa scored a first-half hat-trick as Santos Laguna routed Marathon 6-2 in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League last-16 fixture.
Correa netted three goals within 19 minutes before half-time against Honduran hosts Marathon in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday.
Doria added a fourth for Santos four minutes into the second half, while quick-fire goals from Marlos Moreno and Julio Furch sealed an emphatic victory for the Mexican side after Marlon Ramirez had pulled a goal back for Marathon.
Marathon netted a second consolation goal via Justin Arboleda with 16 minutes remaining as Santos return to Mexico for the second leg on February 27 poised to reach the quarter-finals.
¡Javier Correa de @ClubSantos es el Jugador del Partido #MARvSAN!
Mira los tres goles del goleador de la noche#SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/iFdppxF1zq
— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 21, 2019
A 39th-minute own goal from Jean Innocent following Bradley Wright-Phillips’ strike got the ball rolling for the Red Bulls, who strengthened their grip on the tie following Daniel Royer’s strike 23 minutes from time.
Highlights: Watch the action of @NewYorkRedBulls 2-0 victory in over @atleticopantoja #PANvNYR #SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/frc3CA2Jcu
— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 21, 2019