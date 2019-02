In the AFC Champions League 2019, Shandong Luneng fought back to eventually get the lead over Hanoi FC thanks to Graziano Pelle.

The Shandong Luneng forward was the star of the night and his efforts were eventually rewarded with a goal that gave his team the lead.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 2-1 Hanoi FC – Graziano Pelle (73′)