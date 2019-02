In their AFC Champions League match, Shandong Luneng FC found themselves down early after a goal from Hanoi FC courtesy of Nguyen Van Quyet.

However, the hosts were able to recover in the second half and attacked, with Liu Junshuai getting the equaliser.

