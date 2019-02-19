Fabio Capello reveals who the ‘only genius’ in world football is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former England, Real Madrid and Juventus manager Fabio Capello gave his thoughts on the eternal debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Fabio Capello was present at the Laureus World Sports Awards and gave his thoughts on which out of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona mainstay Lionel Messi is the foremost player in the world.

“Leo Messi is not a footballer, he is a genius and the only genius in world football,” said Capello, leaving no doubt who the superior player was in his mind.

However, he did hail the 35 year old Portuguese attacker’s impact at Juventus, mentioning that bringing him to the club at the beginning of this season served as a wake up call to many players there.

“Cristiano has woken up a lot of Juventus players.

“Bringing him to the club has been a wake-up call for many players and he has made them improve.”

Capello also gave his thoughts on former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, and mentioned that the player had lost a bit of his spark by the time he had moved to Everton for his second stint there, before ending up at MLS club D.C United.